Schumer: Trump said he'd keep government closed for 'months or even years'

President Donald Trump told congressional leaders he’d keep the government closed “for a very long period of time, months or even years.” That’s according to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who was among those meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday.

The partial government shutdown over Trump’s demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico is in its 14th day.

Schumer said the Democratic leaders “told the president we needed the government open. He resisted.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “lengthy and sometimes contentious” meeting. She said, “We cannot resolve this until we open up government.”

Trump convened the Democratic and Republican leaders for the second negotiation this week. The president is insisting on $5 billion for the border wall, but legislation for that does not have support from Congress.

