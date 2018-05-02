Politics

Survey: Most Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them

By Ken Haddad

The majority of Americans don't talk to someone with differing political views more than once per month, according to a new NBC News survey.

An NBC News and SurveyMonkey online poll found that 48 percent of Americans talk politics to people whom they disagree at least once a week; 14 percent say these conversations happen once a month; 15 percent say a few times a year; and 21 percent say almost never.

Other findings of the online poll include:

Trump Truthfulness

  • 37% of Americans think President Trump tells the truth all or most of the time; 61% think the President tells the truth only some of the time or less

Involvement in Politics

  • 48% of Americans talk politics to people whom they disagree at least once a week; 14% say these conversations happen once a month; 15% say a few times a year; and 21% say almost never
  • 51% find these conversations to be stressful and frustrating; 45% find them to be interesting and informative
  • 71% of Americans agree that they can make a difference by participating in politics; 26% disagree 

Trump Approval

  • 53% of Americans disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president and 45% approve

Political Ideology

  • 55% of adults believe most Americans are moderate when it comes to most political issues; 24% say most Americans are conservative; and 16% say most Americans are liberal
  • 63% of Americans believe Donald Trump is conservative on most political issues -  including a quarter who believe he is very conservative; 22% say he is moderate and 12% say he is liberal
  • Two-thirds of Americans (67%) believe the Republican Party is conservative on most political issues – including 29% who say the party is very conservative; 21% say the party is moderate and 8% say the party is liberal
  • 63% of Americans believe the Democratic Party is liberal on most political issues – including a third who say the party is very liberal; 24% say the party is moderate and 9% say the party is conservative

Here's the full poll results and methodology

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.