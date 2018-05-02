Survey: Most Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them

The majority of Americans don't talk to someone with differing political views more than once per month, according to a new NBC News survey.

An NBC News and SurveyMonkey online poll found that 48 percent of Americans talk politics to people whom they disagree at least once a week; 14 percent say these conversations happen once a month; 15 percent say a few times a year; and 21 percent say almost never.

Other findings of the online poll include:

Trump Truthfulness

37% of Americans think President Trump tells the truth all or most of the time; 61% think the President tells the truth only some of the time or less

Involvement in Politics

51% find these conversations to be stressful and frustrating; 45% find them to be interesting and informative

71% of Americans agree that they can make a difference by participating in politics; 26% disagree

Trump Approval

53% of Americans disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president and 45% approve

Political Ideology

55% of adults believe most Americans are moderate when it comes to most political issues; 24% say most Americans are conservative; and 16% say most Americans are liberal

63% of Americans believe Donald Trump is conservative on most political issues - including a quarter who believe he is very conservative; 22% say he is moderate and 12% say he is liberal

Two-thirds of Americans (67%) believe the Republican Party is conservative on most political issues – including 29% who say the party is very conservative; 21% say the party is moderate and 8% say the party is liberal

63% of Americans believe the Democratic Party is liberal on most political issues – including a third who say the party is very liberal; 24% say the party is moderate and 9% say the party is conservative

