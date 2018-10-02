Third Kavanaugh accuser speaks out

DETROIT - The third woman to accuse judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct is speaking out in an interview with NBC News.

The interview comes as the White House makes a shift telling the FBI to talk to anyone they need to but the investigation still must be completed by the end of this week.

Julie Swetnick is a client of Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Swetnick did not go to school with Christine Blasey Ford and is older than Kavanaugh, but she claims she was at multiple house parties in the D.C. area where she alleges women's drinks were being drugged by Kavanaugh and friends -- and that some engaged in gang rapes.

Some of the details in this interview are different from what she said last week. She is no longer claiming that Kavanaugh was participating in gang rapes or drugging drinks.

She claimed there are other people that knew about the parties. Of the four names she provided to NBC News one said they don't remember her, one is dead and two others have not responded.

NBC News has not been able to corroborate her claims.

Kavanaugh said he has no idea who she is and denies the allegations.

The FBI investigation into three various claims is underway this week with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the confirmation process for Judge Kavanaugh is underway.

