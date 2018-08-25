Tom Leonard wins Republican nomination for attorney general

LANSING, Mich. - Tom Leonard is the Republican nominee for attorney general, according to a news release.

House Speaker Tom Leonard won the nomination Saturday at the Michigan Republican Party State Convention.

Tom Leonard released the following statement:

“I am running for attorney general because I want to make Michigan safer and stronger for everyone. I have spent my entire career making our communities safer as a prosecutor, an assistant attorney general and as a state representative, and now I have a real plan to fight violent crime, stop human trafficking, and help those who are suffering from mental illness. This is a tremendous opportunity to serve, and I look forward to doing everything I can to share my plan with people around the state and listen to their concerns in the months ahead.”

He previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in Genesee County and is currently a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, where he serves as Speaker of the House.

