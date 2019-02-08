U.S. House of Representatives observes moment of silence for former Michigan Rep. John Dingell

A moment of silence was observed on Capitol Hill in honor of former Michigan Rep. John Dingell.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives paid tribute to former Michigan Congressman John Dingell on Capitol Hill Friday.

A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of Dingell. Dingell, 92, died Thursday. He represented Michigan for 59 years and was the longest serving member of Congress on record.

The scene on Capitol Hill can be watched here:

U.S. House of Representatives observes a Moment of Silence for John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/QctXSwi2Lu — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2019

