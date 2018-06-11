U.S. relations with Canada take chilly turn after debate gets personal at G7 Summit

WINDSOR, Ontario - A fiery disagreement between the United States and Canada hasn't been seen in a generation, but it happened at the G7 Summit in Quebec over the weekend.

A heated debate over trade and tariffs between the U.S. and Canada turned personal during the summit.

The most common reaction to the news is how Canada has become a villain in the story of international relations.

There are Canadians who think President Donald Trump is right, and others who don't care for his aggressive style.

There are also Windsor residents who don't care much for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

