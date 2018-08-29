Vice President Mike Pence stumps for John James in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Republican Senate candidate John James got a big boost Wednesday from Vice President Mike Pence in West Bloomfield.

Pence made his second visit to Metro Detroit this month and told the partisan crowd they need to elect John James to keep the Republican hold on congress.

John James is trying to unseat Senator Debbie Stabenow.

James is a business man and military veteran who said having his father with him through this campaign has made it particularly special.

Pence told the group not to be fooled by what conventional wisdom tells them about mid-term elections.

