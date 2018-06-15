Vice President Mike Pence touts jobs, tax cuts during visit to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Vice President Mike Pence said a Rochester construction company is proof that tax cuts are working during a visit to Michigan Friday.

Frank Rewold, of Frank Rewold & Son Inc., said he has hired about 30 workers over the past year.

"It's going to mean $2,000 to $8,000 a year more in the income and the paychecks of employees of this great company," Pence said.

The vice president spoke for about 15 minutes, shook hands with attendees and took photos with supporters. Supporters said President Donald Trump's economic plan is making it easier to do business in Michigan.

Several protesters gathered outside the event.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.