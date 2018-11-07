VIDEO: President Trump calls CNN's Jim Acosta 'rude, terrible person' at press conference

President Donald Trump sparred with the media during a post-election press conference on Wednesday morning at the White House.

A White House staffer attempted to grab the microphone from CNN's Jim Acosta after he got into a heated exchange with President Trump over immigration policy.

Watch the video below:

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

Trump was also pressed on why his campaign aired an ad featuring a Mexican immigrant convicted of killing American police officers and linking the man's actions to the caravan.

Several television networks pulled the ad after airing it or declined to air it at all.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.