WATCH LIVE: First 2020 Democratic debates

These are the Democratic candidates scheduled to debate June 26, 2019 on NBC.

The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami.

NBC will broadcast the debates live from 9-11 p.m. both nights.

There are 10 participants scheduled to debate on both nights.

These participants (see below) were selected in a drawing last week at NBC News' headquarters in New York.

NBC says podium placements started with top polling candidates beginning at the center positions and lower polling contenders being placed closer to the edges of the stage. Candidates who were tied in the polls were ranked based on the overall number of qualifying polls, according to NBC News.

NBC anchors Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Maddow, Jose Diaz-Balart, and Chuck Todd will moderate.

Wednesday night debate participants

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA)

Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro (D-FL)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD)

Thursday night debate participants

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Author Marianne Williamson

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

