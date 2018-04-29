WATCH: President Trump delivers speech at Michigan rally

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - President Donald Trump is attacking familiar enemies and adding fresh targets for his scorn during a campaign-style speech in Michigan.

Trump criticized Democratic Sen. Jon Tester for announcing allegations of unprofessional conduct by Trump’s now-withdrawn nominee to Veterans Affairs, White House doctor Ronny Jackson. The president says he “knows things” about Tester that could lead to the Montana senator losing his bid for re-election, but Trump didn’t elaborate.

Trump also pointed to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow as an impediment, telling his audience that Michigan voters are at fault because they keep re-electing her.

Trump appeared in Washington Township, Michigan, on the same night as the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, telling his audience he’d rather be with them than in Washington, D.C.

Watch President Trump's Macomb County rally in full below:

Related: VIDEO: President Trump arrives at Selfridge Air Force Base ahead of Michigan rally

Why was Trump in Macomb County?

The President will visit a county where he received 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. Macomb County helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the state of Michigan since 1988.

During a rally in Warren on Oct. 31, 2016, Trump declared he would win in Michigan as he campaigned against Obamacare. He promised changes to the national healthcare law.

The rally was held at the Macomb Community College campus in Warren. Several thousand people attended. Hundreds were turned away at the door because the venue was filled to capacity.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.