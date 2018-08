ElectionReporting.com, a website that showed election results for Wayne County, went down during Primary Election night, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

ElectionReporting.com, a website that was posting election results for Wayne County, went down Wednesday morning as election results for the Primary Election were finalized.

"We are experiencing some issues currently with the website. Please check back at a later time," a message on the website says.

It is not known when the website will be back up, if at all.

