Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces run for Michigan's 13th congressional district

DETROIT - Westland Mayor Bill Wild has added his name to the list of Democratic candidates running for the vacated 13th congressional district seat in Michigan.
The seat was left open by longstanding congressman John Conyers, who retired in December amid sexual harassment allegations.
Wild has served as Westland mayor since 2007. He served on the Westland Planning Commission from 1999 to 2001, and on the City Council from 2001 to 2007, acting as council president for two of those years.
The 13th congressional district includes portions of Detroit and some of its suburbs, including Westland.
Here are the cities in the district:
- Dearborn Heights (portions)
- Detroit (portions)
- Ecorse
- Garden City
- Highland Park
- Inkster
- Melvindale
- Redford Township
- River Rouge
- Romulus
- Wayne
- Westland
