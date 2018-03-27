Pontiac apartment building fire displaces 20 people; 4 rescued

PONTIAC, Mich. - An apartment building fire Tuesday morning has left 20 people displaced in Pontiac.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at Baldwin Avenue and Cesar Chavez Avenue. It was put out by Waterford, Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield fire departments.

The American Red Cross is expected to arrive at the apartment building sometime this morning to assist with the 20 people who are displaced.

Four people were rescued in the fire and two were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

