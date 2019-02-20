Pontiac Creative Arts Center celebrates Black History Month

PONTIAC, Mich - The Pontiac Creative Arts Center invites the public to celebrate Black History Month on Saturday, February 23, with two special events showcasing the talents and works of local African-American storytellers and musicians.

The first event brings in author Jean Alicia Elster from 1:00-3:00 p.m. to discuss her award-winning book, The Colored Car. Her book is a coming of age story set in 1937 during the Great Depression. When twelve-year old Patsy and her family take the train from Detroit to visit relatives in the South, they are shocked when they are moved to the dirty, cramped "colored car" halfway through their journey. This life-changing event sets the stage for how Patsy will view the world moving forward.

A Q&A session, book signing and reception will follow Jean Alicia Elster talk. Attendees will have a chance to win one of six books in a giveaway. Elster is also the author of Who is Jim Hines? and the picture book series Joe Joe in the City. Book sales will be available at the event courtesy of Book Beat.

The second event will run from 5:00-8:00 p.m and is in conjunction with Tina Randle, a Michigan poet, singer, and songwriter. It includes spoken word, poetry, drumming, singing and dancing. Performers include John Valiant Boyd, Danielle Boyd, MookStar Dash, Ashlee Moss, Lakita Patton, Kid B, Larry Watkins and Kaylin Armstrong.

The Pontiac Creative Arts Center is located at 47 Williams Street, at Lawrence Street, in Pontiac. Admission to both events is free. Free parking includes the lot off W. Pike Street, as well as street parking.

About PCAC

The Pontiac Creative Art Center is a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization serving the North Oakland County community area with art education, art programs, and exhibitions. Since 1965, the PCAC has been bringing the arts to Pontiac with funding in part by the Furlong Trust, The National Endowment for the Arts, and donations. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 12 noon-7:00 p.m., Thursday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and by appointment. Call 248-333-7849 or visit www.PontiacArts.org for more information.

