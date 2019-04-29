Pontiac drivers arrested for racing through streets of Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. - Two drivers have been charged with racing down a Troy street without their driver's licenses, a Troy police officer said.

The officer was on Maplelawn Drive around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and noticed a gray 2016 Dodge Journey traveling at 72 mph and a blue 2013 Cadillac traveling at 74 mph, according to authorities.

The drivers appeared to be racing, so the officer initiated traffic stops on southbound Barrett Drive, north of West Maple Road, police said.

A 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Pontiac, were arrested, police said. Neither had their Michigan driver's licenses with them, according to officials.

They are charged with reckless driving and driving without an operator's license on their person.

