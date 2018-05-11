Pontiac High School evacuated after bomb threat found in classroom; nothing suspicious found

PONTIAC, Mich. - A note was found in a Pontiac High School classroom indicated a bomb was in the school prompting an evacuation Thursday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher found the not inside a classroom.

The note read “I HAVE A BOMB #L.D.G.”

Authorities said it is unknown who left the note or how long the note had been there.

The school was evacuated. Students and staff were relocated to the football field while K-9 units searched the school.

Authorities said nothing suspicious was found.

An investigation is underway.

