Pontiac High School student arrested for threatening to shoot students after fight, police say

PONTIAC - A Pontiac High School student was arrested Tuesday when he told an officer he was going to shoot students after a fight, according to authorities.

Derrion Spivey, 17, was involved in a fight between three students, according to the school resource officer.

Security officials separated the students, and Spivey told a security member he was going to return to the school and shoot the other students or shoot up the school, police said.

The school resource officer took Spicey into custody, and he was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

He was arraigned Wednesday at 50th District Court and is charged with disturbing the peace, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Spivey is being held on $2,500 bail. If released, he can't have any firearms, contact with the victims, hostile contact toward the school resource officer or threatening behavior toward any students or staff members at Pontiac High School.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

