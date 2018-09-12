Multiple shots fired at Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac home on the 200 block of Cottage Street was struck by bullets multiple times Monday around 11:50 p.m. while residents were inside.

Deputies found six bullet holes in the exterior of the home. The residents inside of the home were not injured and have no information on a possible suspect.

The three victims are all Pontiac residents and include a 29-year-old man, 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Cottage Street on a report of gunshots being heard in the area. After arriving, deputies found six shell casings lying in the street. Deputies continued with their search and located a house in the 200 block of Cottage Street that had been hit by bullets.

The six shell casings were documented, collected and placed into evidence. A bullet was extracted from one of the bullet holes found in the home and placed into evidence for lab analysis.

Deputies located a neighbor who may have witnessed the incident. The witness recalled seeing a green,1990s Pontiac Grand Prix occupied by three people fleeing the area. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

If you have any information contact Pontiac police at 248-858-4911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.