Pontiac man admits to setting girlfriend on fire after saying she accidentally lit herself on fire

James Monterery Montgomery, 48, is charged with assault with intent to murder after he admitted to lighting his wife on fire during an argument in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man admitted to authorities that he set his girlfriend on fire during an argument Thursday after first saying that she accidentally lit herself on fire.

James Monterery Montgomery, 48, is charged with assault with intent to murder.

Authorities said they were dispatched to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital just before 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 53-year-old woman told them she was set on fire at a house on Jordon Street in Pontiac.

Montgomery told authorities that his girlfriend accidentally poured alcohol on herself and then dropped her lit cigarette. When Oakland County sheriff's deputies interviewed the woman, she told them Montgomery poured rubbing alcohol on her and used a lighter to set her on fire while they were arguing.

During an interview with detectives, Montgomery admitted to spraying his girlfriend with brandy liquor and flicking his lighter, setting her on fire.

The victim has second-degree burns covering more than 45 percent of her body. She was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital. She is in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.