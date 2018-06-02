Pontiac man arrested after 8-year-old boy received treatment for marks, bruises, alleged child abuse

TROY, Mich. - A 30-year-old Pontiac man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after hospital staff alerted police to an 8-year-old boy's injuries.

According to authorities, police officers responded to the emergency room at Troy Beaumont Hospital for a disturbance between a mother and her son. Hospital staff informed the officers the child was receiving treatment for injuries from being struck with an electrical cord.

Authorities arrested the stepfather on an outstanding Oakland County FOC warrant and alleged he was responsible. He was taken to Oakland County Jail.

Police said the investigation indicated the boy had marks estimated to be about a week old on his body that were consistent with an object striking him.

Police said the biological mother admitted to hitting the child with a belt, but it is unknown if any marks were left behind.

Child Protective Services was notified and assisted with the investigation. It was decided by CPS the child would not be removed his mother's custody and will remain with her during the investigation.

