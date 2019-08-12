Pontiac man arrested for armed robbery: 'Give me your purse or I will kill you'

A Pontiac man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man was arrested over the weekend after he robbed a woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, police said.

A 29-year-old Pontiac woman said she was in the parking lot of her apartment complex on Ridgemont Street.

When she was getting out of her car at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, a man walked up to her, pointed a handgun at her head and ordered her, "Give me your purse or I will kill you," according to authorities.

The woman said she gave him her purse and personal belongings. He fled on foot through the apartment complex, police said.

The woman said she ran to her apartment and told her boyfriend to call 911.

Deputies arrived, set up a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track the man to the 150 block of Ridgemont Street, officials said.

They believed the man was hiding at a specific address and spoke with the resident of that location, police said.

Deputies were given permission to enter the apartment and found the man in an upstairs bedroom, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old Pontiac man was taken into custody.

Deputies said they also found the woman's purse, its contents and her cellphone inside the bedroom. They also found the handgun, police said.

The man was taken to the Pontiac Substation for questioning and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.