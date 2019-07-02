Pontiac man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 40-year-old resident

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police have arrested a Pontiac man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old resident who was sitting in a car, officials said.

Keandre Kevon Seay, 29, is a suspect a shooting that happened at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Newman Lane, police said.

Witnesses told Oakland County deputies that Seay was yelling at a woman outside a residence in the area. Seay then turned his aggression toward a 40-year-old man who was sitting inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

Seay started arguing with the other man, police said. Witnesses told officials that Seay pulled out a gun and shot the man inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived, the 40-year-old man was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for medical treatment. A physician pronounced the man dead at the hospital, officials said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Seay was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Detroit, officials said. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Detectives are investigating the case.

