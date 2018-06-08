Driver arrested in Troy after passenger accidentally shoots self with stolen handgun, police say

TROY, Mich. - A 21-year-old man from Pontiac was arrested May 31 after a stolen handgun accidentally discharged on on I-75, wounding another man.

According to authorities, officers went to William Beaumont Hospital after receiving a report of a victim being brought to the emergency room with a gunshot to his leg. While the victim was being treated, the officers spoke with the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. The officers determined the incident happened in a moving vehicle north of the intersection of I-75 and 14 Mile Road, when the victim dropped a handgun in the back seat, causing it to go off, striking himself in the leg.

Police said the driver, Exzavia Durond Kimble, provided a false name and false information as to where the vehicle and the handgun were currently located. The officers were still able to find the vehicle and handgun, which they determined it had been reported stolen.

Kimble was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon violation and possession of stolen property.

