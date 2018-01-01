Pontiac man charged after security guard sees him beating girlfriend at apartment complex

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 41-year-old man was charged after a security guard at a Pontiac apartment complex saw him beating a woman Friday in a hallway.

Centennial Lamont Fuller assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation; domestic violence - third offense; assault with a dangerous weapon; and interfering with electronic communications.

The security guard told authorities that he saw the beating and blood in the hallway of the complex on North Edith Street about 3 a.m. Deputies said they saw a large amount of blood in the stairwell and drops of blood that led to an apartment.

Deputies said they were told a man was in the apartment, and they could hear others inside. They forced the door open and found a man hiding under a bed.

Fuller was bleeding from the top of his hand, and a woman, his girlfriend, appeared frightened and couldn't speak because of an apparent jaw injury, authorities said.

The woman, 32, communicated to authorities that her boyfriend, who did not live with her, had choked her, cut her hair off with a knife, hit her, held a pillow over her face and threatened to kill her.

Authorities said that none of the blood in the apartment belonged to the woman.

The woman was taken to to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland for treatment, and Fuller was taken to McLaren Hospital before being transported to the Oakland County Jail.

Fuller was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Jan. 8.

