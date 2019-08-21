Pontiac man finds dad dead inside ransacked home after call that dad hadn't shown up for work

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man found his father dead inside a ransacked home Tuesday after receiving a call saying that his father hadn't shown up for work, police said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Galloway Circle.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with a man who said his father's employer had called him because his father didn't show up for work in the afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the son drove to his father's house and found him dead on the living room floor.

Deputies went into the home and found the 66-year-old Pontiac man lying on his back in a pool of blood, officials said. He had been shot in the forehead and was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said the victim had a handgun in a holster around his waist.

Deputies searched the home and noticed it had been ransacked, with drawers pulled open and bed mattresses overturned.

Nobody else was inside the home, police said.

A neighbor had contacted the manager of the mobile home community around 11 p.m. Monday to say he had heard two gunshots, police said. The neighbor believed the gunshots came from nearby or within the mobile home community.

The victim was turned over to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case.

Oakland County deputies said this is the sixth homicide in Pontiac this year. There had been 14 homicides in Pontiac by this time last year, police said.

