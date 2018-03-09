Pontiac man gets jail sentence for trying to steal socks, hat in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 63-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced Wednesday to 93 days in jail for trying to steal socks and a hat from a store in Bloomfield Township.

Police said Craig Felton Alexander walked into the Dollar Tree at 1571 Opdyke Road on March 24, 2017, and hid $28 worth of items in his coat.

An employee saw Alexander put socks and a hat in his coat and started recording a video of him with a cellphone.

When confronted, Alexander gave the items back and left before police could arrive.

Officials said Alexander had a criminal history of retail fraud.

Alexander was arrested and pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud on Wednesday.

