Pontiac man injured when shots fired from outside splinter headboard of bed, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man was injured this weekend when shots were fired into his home and splintered the headboard of his bed, according to authorities.

Deputies were called at 5:33 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of Lewis Street. Witnesses told police they heard about 30 gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with a 35-year-old Pontiac man who said he had been in bed with his wife when he heard gunshots. He said several bullets came through the walls.

The bullets struck the windows of his home, and two rounds entered the headboard of his bed, police said.

His elbow had been injured due to the headboard splintering, according to authorities.

Several parked vehicles in the area had also been damaged by gunshots, police said.

The man was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital, deputies said.

Officials canvassed the area, but didn't find any suspects. Spent shell casings from a .223-caliber gun and a .45-caliber gun were found at the scene, deputies said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

