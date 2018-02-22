Pontiac stretch of M-59 closes for bridge removal

PONTIAC, Mich. - A stretch of M-59 between Telegraph Road and Woodward Avenue will close at 6 p.m. Thursday due to damage to a pedestrian bridge.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation, a pedestrian bridge support was struck by a large unknown vehicle causing extensive damage to the structure. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed as workers remove the bridge, which MDOT said poses a threat to public safety in its current state.

There is not an estimated date for when M-59 will reopen.

MDOT will provide updates on Twitter at @MDOT_metrodet and on the MDOT website at Michigan.gov/drive.

