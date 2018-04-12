Pontiac Trail closed in West Bloomfield due to fatal crash investigation

A man was killed in a crash on Pontiac Trail in West Bloomfield on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A motorist was killed Thursday morning after being hit head-on in West Bloomfield.

The crash happened in the area of Pontiac Trail and Halsted Road.

West Bloomfield police said a man was killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Pontiac Trial is closed between Halsted and Orchard Lake roads. The closure is expected to last several hours.

No other information was made available.

