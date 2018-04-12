Pontiac Trail reopens in West Bloomfield after fatal crash

A man was killed in a crash on Pontiac Trail in West Bloomfield on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A motorist was killed Thursday morning after being hit head-on in West Bloomfield.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Pontiac Trail and Halsted Road.

West Bloomfield police said a man driving eastbound on Pontiac Trail in a Honda Insight was killed in the crash. A woman driving westbound in a Lincoln MKZ was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Pontiac Trial was closed between Halsted and Orchard Lake roads. It has since reopened.

No other information was made available.

