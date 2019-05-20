Pontiac woman accused of third drunken driving violation, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Pontiac woman with two prior drunken driving convictions was pulled over again for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

Liz Marie Vega, 29, was pulled over at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Long Lake and Telegraph roads, police said.

When the officer spoke with Vega, who was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan, he determined that she was under the influence of alcohol, according to officials.

Vega was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. She has two prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, police said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant on suspicion of felony operating while intoxicated.

Vega was arraigned Thursday in 48th District Court. She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.

