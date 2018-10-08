Pontiac woman arrested after 27-year-old boyfriend found dead on porch with stab wounds, police say

A woman was taken into custody Sunday after her boyfriend was found dead on a porch with stab wounds, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 29-year-old Pontiac woman was taken into custody Sunday after her boyfriend was found dead on a porch with stab wounds, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at 11:19 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 400 block of West Fairmount Avenue for an assault report.

Deputies found a 27-year-old man on the porch of the home and tried to administer CPR. Paramedics arrived and tried to use an AED, officials said.

When the man's shirt was removed, there were two stab wounds on his chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at McLaren-Oakland Hospital.

The man's girlfriend was taken into custody, police said. She is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Deputies recovered a kitchen knife that is believed to have been used to stab the man, officials said.

