Pontiac woman says man forced her into bushes, punched her in face when she refused sex act

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac woman said a man forced her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes to perform a sex act, then punched her in the face when she refused.

Woman attacked while walking

The 50-year-old woman said she was walking on Parkdale Avenue at 12:43 a.m. Monday when a man grabbed her from behind.

The woman said the man forced her to the ground while dragging her into some bushes. He demanded that she perform a sexual act on him, but she refused, according to police.

Officials said the woman was held to the ground as the man punched her in the face.

She managed to break free and run to a nearby house for help, police said.

The man ran away with the woman's phone, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for treatment, officials said. She is listed in stable condition but is still in the hospital Tuesday, according to medical officials.

Robert McClintock arrested

Oakland County deputies searched the area and found Robert George McClintock, 35, of Waterford Township, who matched the description the woman provided.

McClintock was detained and searched, and deputies found the woman's phone, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail and charged with unarmed robbery, a 15-year felony, and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, a 10-year felony.

McClintock was arraigned Monday at 50th District Court and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He must wear a GPS tether if released, officials said.

McClintock is scheduled to return to court Jan. 22.

Criminal history

Deputies said McClintock has a long criminal history throughout several cities in Oakland County.

Here's a look at his criminal history:

2001: Malicious destruction of property in Waterford Township.

2003: Malicious destruction of property in White Lake.

2004: Assault on a police officer and malicious destruction of property in Waterford Township.

2005: Driving with a suspended license in Bloomfield Township.

2009: Driving with a suspended license in Waterford Township.

2010: Domestic violence in Waterford Township.

2014: Assault and battery in Royal Oak.

2017: Malicious destruction of property and possession of a controlled substance in Waterford Township.

