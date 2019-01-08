Pontiac woman struck by SUV while crossing street at night, police say

A woman was struck by an SUV in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A woman was struck by an SUV in Pontiac on Monday while wearing dark clothing and crossing the road at night, police said.

Deputies were called at 8:54 p.m. Monday to the area of Huron and Chippewa streets, where they found a woman lying in the street, according to officials.

A 21-year-old Waterford Township woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox west on Huron Street when she struck a 34-year-old Pontiac woman, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was wearing dark clothing and crossing the roadway in a non-crosswalk area, according to authorities.

She was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The driver had been wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said. Alcohol use does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.