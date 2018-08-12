Pontoon boat falls from trailer in Michigan, woman passenger killed

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person has been killed and another critically injured when the pontoon boat they were riding in fell from a trailer while being towed along a western Michigan road.

State police say Sunday that a woman from White Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night in Newaygo County's Lincoln Township. A male from Fremont was airlifted to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle pulling the boat "came into a corner too fast, causing the pontoon to fall off the trailer."

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lincoln Township is north of Grand Rapids.

