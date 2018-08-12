Pontoon boat falls from trailer on Michigan road, 1 woman killed

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was killed and another was critically injured Saturday when the pontoon boat they were riding in fell from a trailer while being towed.

WOODTV reports the incident happened just before 10:45 p.m. in Lincoln Township.

Police said the vehicle pulling the boat "came into a corner too fast, causing the pontoon to fall off the trailer."

The woman was dead when authorities arrived. A passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.

