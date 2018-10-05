Popular Detroit doughnut shop a front for drug money laundering, authorities say

DETROIT - Holy Moly Donut Shop has been one of Detroit's hottest shops, but federal investigators believe it's all for fraud.

The shop is still open and still doing business as of Friday night, but it's not certain for how much longer.

The indictment said money from the shuttered marijuana dispensary next door would be laundered through the doughnut shop.

Local 4 profiled Holy Moly Donut Shop and spoke with the owner Vincent Attisha in March.

Attisha makes customized confections with unique and bizarre toppings, like children's cereal. Attisha sold an up-from-the-bootstraps story.

"We make the best quality doughnuts," Attisha said. "Everything's made in Michigan, so we urge people to come out and try. Don't let the lines discourage you."

The shuttered marijuana dispensary next-door is called Unified Collective and federal investigators said it has been operated illegally for years.

According to the indictment, the doughnut shop is a cash laundering front for the multimillion-dollar marijuana selling operation.

Attisha and his co-defendants, Junior Asmar and James Shammas, are alleged to have run commercial and residential grow operations all over Metro Detroit.

"It's shocking," said customer Al Winkler. "If I had a pot shop, I don't think I'd need a doughnut store. They have a limited number of licenses."

It's a nine-county indictment with a laundry list of charges -- possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to manufacture, conspiracy to launder money and more.

The full indictment can be read below.

