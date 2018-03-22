Port Huron authorities seek felony charges for ninth-grader for false school threat

PORT HURON, Mich. - A ninth-grade student at Port Huron Northern High School was arrested Thursday after admitting to fabricating a threat.

On Wednesday, the Port Huron Police Department was informed by a student of an alleged threat to shoot up Port Huron Northern High School that was posted on social media by an unknown source. Working with the Port Huron Area School District, police investigated the threat.

The investigation followed up on several social media postings that indicated an additional threat involving the high school that was supposed to occur Thursday. Authorities couldn't verify the authenticity of the threats.

The 15-year-old student is expected to be charged with filing a false report of a felony and obstructing police, both felony charges.

The Port Huron Police Department said they take threats seriously and criminal charges will be sought for false allegations and threats.

