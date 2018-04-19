Port Huron High School student to be arraigned on terrorist threat charges

PORT HURON, Mich. - A student at Port Huron High School is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats or false report of terrorism.

The 17-year-old student was not named by police.

The school resource officer at Port Huron High School was made aware of the threat Monday. Police said the threat was to shoot several students in retaliation for an ongoing disagreement.

The student, a senior, was interviewed and taken into custody.

No other information was made available.

