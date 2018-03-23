Port Huron Northern freshman faces felony charges for making false report of school shooting threat

PORT HURON, Mich. - A freshman at Port Huron Northern High School is facing felony charges after he made up a story about a school threat and reported it to police, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old student told the Port Huron Northern school resource officer about an alleged threat to shoot up the school that was posted on social media. The officer investigated the threat along with officials from the Port Huron Police Department and Port Huron Area School District.

Police followed up on the threat, conducted interviews and followed up on the investigation, but could not verify the threat, officials said.

On Thursday, the student was arrested after admitting that there was no original threat and that he fabricate the information, police said.

On Friday, prosecutors authorized a charge of filing a false report of a felony, a four-year felony, and obstructing police, a two-year felony, against the student. He will be charged as a juvenile, police said.

