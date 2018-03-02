Port Huron Police Department animal control officer dies after suffering medical emergency

PORT HURON, Mich. - A Port Huron Police Department animal control officer who has been with the department for nearly 22 years died Friday.

Authorities said Dan Woodruff suffered a medical emergency at his home. When rescue crews arrived, CPR was being done on him. Woodruff was transported to McLaren Hospital, where crews attempted to revive him.

Woodruff began his career with the police department as a cadet in October 1996 and was promoted to a full-time animal control officer in January 1998.

In addition to his duties, Woodruff received other assignments, including vehicle processing, video evidence administration and assisting with property room duties.

"Dan was a tremendous asset to the department, but most importantly a friend and family member of the Port Huron Police Department," Chief Jeff Baker said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to Dan's family in this difficult time."

