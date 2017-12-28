Port Huron police search for man who robbed Days Inn Hotel with handgun

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Days Inn Hotel earlier this month.

Officials said the man walked into the Days Inn Hotel at 2908 Pinegrove Avenue on Dec. 8. He was brandishing a black handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Witnesses said the man was black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He appeared to have a short beard and was wearing a black coat and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The man left the hotel in a newer-model Chrysler 300 four-door vehicle, which was possibly maroon, police said.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the man's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 987-6688 or go to www.PortHuronPolice.org.

The Port Huron Police Department is continuing to investigate the armed robbery.

