News

Port Huron police seize handguns while responding to calls about suspicious activity

3 guns taken

By Amber Ainsworth

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police seized three handguns over the weekend while responding to calls about suspicious activity.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Saturday because a driver was drunk in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 2800 block of Pine Grove Avenue.

More Headlines

When officers located the black SUV on Pine Grove, near Krafft Road, they found open alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver, a 26-year-old Port Huron woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. A 22-year-old woman from Detroit was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and two 26-year-old men from Port Huron, who had handguns, were arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

All four people were taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center pending arraignment.

Police were called at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Court Street because a suspicious man was walking around a house knocking on doors and windows.

Police found a 31-year-old Port Huron man who said he was trying to get his belongings out of a home. Officers said the man was incoherent and intoxicated.

He tried to reach for a pair of urine-soaked shorts that were by the entry to the apartment, police said. Officers saw a handgun inside the shorts and stopped the man.

He was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center pending arraignment for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of analogues.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.