Port Huron police seize handguns while responding to calls about suspicious activity

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police seized three handguns over the weekend while responding to calls about suspicious activity.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Saturday because a driver was drunk in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 2800 block of Pine Grove Avenue.

When officers located the black SUV on Pine Grove, near Krafft Road, they found open alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver, a 26-year-old Port Huron woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. A 22-year-old woman from Detroit was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and two 26-year-old men from Port Huron, who had handguns, were arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

All four people were taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center pending arraignment.

Police were called at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Court Street because a suspicious man was walking around a house knocking on doors and windows.

Police found a 31-year-old Port Huron man who said he was trying to get his belongings out of a home. Officers said the man was incoherent and intoxicated.

He tried to reach for a pair of urine-soaked shorts that were by the entry to the apartment, police said. Officers saw a handgun inside the shorts and stopped the man.

He was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center pending arraignment for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of analogues.

