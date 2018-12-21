Port Huron police use underage decoys to bust businesses selling alcohol to minors

PORT HURON, Mich. - Six businesses in Port Huron have been busted by police for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Port Huron police said their department's criminal investigative division conducted a sting to crack down on selling alcohol to minors. Underage decoys were sent to 33 business in Port Huron licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Six of those establishments sold alcohol to the underage decoys, police said.

Those establishments are:

Rite Aid at 2910 Pinegrove Avenue

Eggairy at 1635 Pinegrove Avenue

Lynch's Irish Tavern at 210 Huron Avenue

Speedy Q at 1301 10th Street

20th Street Grocery at 1921 Griswold Street

Ted's Coney Island at 618 24th Street

This type of violation could result in a business losing its state liquor license.

