Port Huron teenager charged after school threat reported by Patriots' Julian Edelman

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy was charged Thursday with a felony after a school threat was reported by New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, police said.

The threat was posted as a comment on an Instagram post made by Edelman. After Edelman reported the incident, police found the boy, who admitted to making the threat, officials said. Police said they also found two rifles, which belong to the boy's grandfather, at the home.

Police said the threat was directed toward Central Middle School in Port Huron.

The 14-year-old is charged with false report of a threat of terrorism, which is a four-year felony.

