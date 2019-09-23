Port Huron Township man dies after crashing motorcycle into parked car, police say

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Port Huron Township man was killed Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car, police said.

Officials said the 53-year-old man crashed after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Beach Road.

The man had been driving a 2018 Indian motorcycle north on Beach Road when he left the roadway, ran along the shoulder and ditch line, and struck a parked car, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it's unclear what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.