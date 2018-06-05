Port Huron Twp. man pleads guilty to eight sexual abuse charges

PORT HURON TWP., Mich. - A Port Huron Township man has pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography and sexual assault charges stemming from an investigation on Feb. 1.

Nicholas Michael Belkiewicz, 27, pleaded guilty to eight charges on Monday, including three counts of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 13 and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 13.

Belkiewicz originally had 13 charges against him.

After Belkiewicz was arrested in February, police said the oldest victim was 11 years old and the youngest victim was just 4 months old.

The investigation began after Jeffrey Laubert, Belkiewucz's brother-in-law, saw child pornography in Belkiewicz's home. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation, prompting a search warrant to inspect Belkiewicz's home.

"It was on his media cards, so I was looking for a replacement sim card and there it was," Laubert said.

Laubert immediately contacted police.

"It’s children and it affects a lot of families," Laubert said. "I was disgusted. Just overly disgusted."

Hundreds of child pornographic photos and videos were discovered in the home, and investigators believe the children who were being sexually abused were relatives or children of friends, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said in February.

Belkiewicz is still in a St. Clair County jail on $1 million bond. A sentencing date is still to be determined.

