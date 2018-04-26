Port Huron woman arraigned after high-speed pursuit ended with fatal collision

Theresa Marie Gafkenwas arrainged April 26, 2018 on a second degree murder charge after a fatal collision on Aprill 11, 2018. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 35-year-old woman from Port Huron was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

Theresa Marie Gafken was charged after a fatal crash that occurred at 24th and Dove streets April 11.

According to authorities, Gafken was driving a Camaro at a high rate of speed in the area of Bancroft and 22nd streets, passing by a Port Huron police officer. The officer activated his siren to alert the driver of his presence. Gafken did not stop, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph southbound on 24th Street, police said.

Police said the suspect driver disregarded a red light at Dove Street and struck a pickup truck, then hit two more vehicles. Authorities said Kristine Donahue, a 48-year-old woman in the second vehicle struck, was killed in the collision.

Gafken is expected back in court May 5.

