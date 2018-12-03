Possible gunman reported on campus at William Peace University in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - William Peace University in North Carolina says a possible gunman was reported on campus and is telling people to shelter in place.

In a tweet, the school says police are investigating.

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in downtown Raleigh that’s affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

